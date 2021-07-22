Anchor (ANCT) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002446 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $12,668.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

