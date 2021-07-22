Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Capitalization Reaches $156.06 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00005428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $156.06 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,611,209 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.