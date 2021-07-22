Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 136.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $294.51. 12,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.