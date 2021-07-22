Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 49,137 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,824.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the period. ASML comprises 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $729.75. 21,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,554. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $723.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $680.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

