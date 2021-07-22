Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 2,254.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,342,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,773,000 after buying an additional 184,513 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 258,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 546,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,306 shares during the period.

Shares of ULST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. 22,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,142. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47.

