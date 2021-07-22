AnimalGo (GOM2) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $690,608.00

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $690,608.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.98 or 0.00849004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

GOM2 is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

