Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,185 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Annaly Capital Management worth $23,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

NLY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

