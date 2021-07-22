Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Position Reduced by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 182,900 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for about 6.6% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Antero Midstream worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

AM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,780. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.