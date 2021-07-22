Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Position Lessened by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for about 4.9% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Antero Resources worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Antero Resources by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,762 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,300,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,939. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.