Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Declares $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Anthem has raised its dividend by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $383.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.46. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.