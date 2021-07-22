Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $453.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $447.00 to $453.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM opened at $383.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

