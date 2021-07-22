Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $453.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $447.00 to $453.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.
Shares of ANTM opened at $383.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.46.
In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.