AntiMatter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $377,323.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $377,323.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0926 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00049359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.81 or 0.00859221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

