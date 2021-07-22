Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANFGF. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

