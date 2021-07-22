Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ANFGF. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.
Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
