Antonio Canton Buys 232,500 Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton bought 232,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,939,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,589,409.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Antonio Canton bought 152,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton bought 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton acquired 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,479.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton acquired 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton acquired 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

GRC stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.18. 43,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,335. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

