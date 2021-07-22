Anyswap (ANY) Tops One Day Volume of $1.72 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00004161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $25.30 million and $1.72 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00141465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,585.22 or 0.99886531 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

