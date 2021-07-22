Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AON were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in AON by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.89.

AON stock opened at $230.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.31. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.