Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

