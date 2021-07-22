API3 (API3) Market Capitalization Reaches $47.02 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00010436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $47.02 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00049916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.33 or 0.00886221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

