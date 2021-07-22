APIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.58 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $1.58 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00049473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00861064 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

