apM Coin Price Tops $0.0266 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $47,034.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00049982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.00877502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About apM Coin

APM is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.