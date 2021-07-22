Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP reduced its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,126,075 shares during the quarter. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance comprises approximately 1.7% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monarch Alternative Capital LP owned approximately 1.30% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $25,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 73.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $10,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ARI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,544. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

