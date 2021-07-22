Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.58. 87,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,755,925 shares of company stock worth $102,829,396. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.