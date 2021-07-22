Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.34 and last traded at $99.19. Approximately 1,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 688,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.45.

Separately, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Apollo Medical by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.