AppCoins Reaches 1-Day Volume of $591,117.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and $591,117.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,948,250 coins and its circulating supply is 244,948,249 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

