Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 12.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.