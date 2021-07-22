Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Titus Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

