Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 188.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Derby & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

