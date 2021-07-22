Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.6% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 39,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 239,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after buying an additional 59,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 309,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,859,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.