Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,151 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,726 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 6.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 264,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,729. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

