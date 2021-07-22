AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Up 4.4%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.48 and last traded at $62.45. Approximately 10,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. William Blair started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.44.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at $644,582,380.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.