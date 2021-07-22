Apron Network Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $668,879.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

