AptarGroup (ATR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect AptarGroup to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $136.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

