AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.53. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

