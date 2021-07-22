AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 184,731 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 214.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,731 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

