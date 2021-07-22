AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 297,147 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 422.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

