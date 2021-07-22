AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,880 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $199,493,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $170,955,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

