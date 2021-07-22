AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 193.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,086 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of American Campus Communities worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after buying an additional 257,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

