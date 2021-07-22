AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,209 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dycom Industries worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,083,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

