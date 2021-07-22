AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,162,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 141,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion and a PE ratio of -27.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

