AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,258 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Urban Edge Properties worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

UE stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.