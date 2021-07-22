AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 136,349 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 129.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,349 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CubeSmart worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUBE opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.78. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

