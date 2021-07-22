AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 332,188 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 663.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,188 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

