AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,026,000 after buying an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $70.18 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

