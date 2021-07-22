AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,330 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Assured Guaranty worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

