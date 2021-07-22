AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,483 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of NOV worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.02 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

