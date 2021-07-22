AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 85,725 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Washington Federal worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,191,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 30.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 258,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

