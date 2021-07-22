AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 352.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,507 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of YETI worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Shares of YETI opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $96.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

