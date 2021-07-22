AQR Capital Management LLC Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,605 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vistra worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

