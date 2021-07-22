AQR Capital Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 55,007 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Integra LifeSciences worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

