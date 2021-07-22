AQR Capital Management LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 119,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after acquiring an additional 799,220 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after acquiring an additional 477,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,556,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 185,843 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

